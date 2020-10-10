Justin and Hailey Bieber has become more stronger in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has grown very close while quarantining together.

"Hailey and Justin are absolutely in love. Justin is in a peaceful place and Hailey has been an amazing influence on him," a source told exclusively to Us Weekly.

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, have bonded during their at-home time. "Being able to spend even more time together in quarantine has brought them even closer together than they were before," the insider added.

The pair tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018. They wed again in a Christian wedding ceremony a year later in South Carolina. They are supported by their family, including Hailey's aunt Hilaria Baldwin.

"I try not to give too much marriage advice because you know what? They've known each other for so long, so they have it" Baldwin exclusively told Us Weekly this month. She also called Hailey and Justin a "magical" couple.

The "Mom Brain" podcast host, 36, shares five children with her husband Alec Baldwin. The pair got married in 2012. She revealed that her niece has an "amazing" relationship with the "Yummy" singer. "They are definitely soulmates," she added.

The lovebirds posed for the cover of Vogue Italia's October issue. In their wedding anniversary tributes last month, the duo gushed about each other.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man," the Canadian crooner, 26, wrote on Instagram in September.

"I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.

The model also shared a series of photos from the couple's big day in 2019.