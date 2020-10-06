Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are giving couple goals by posing for a steamy photoshoot, weeks after they celebrated two years of their marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin posed in bed together in a sexy new photoshoot for the cover of Vogue Italia's October issue. The picture clicked by Eli Russell Linnetz is a tribute to the magazine's late creative director Helmut Newton and his "devotion" to wife June Newton.

"To honor their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today's most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story," the fashion outlet captioned the couple's steamy pictures on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

In the photograph, Bieber is seen shirtless and facing away from the camera, while his model wife dressed in a black Saint Laurent dress, tights, and iridescent purple eyeshadow looks up at him.

The picture of them in bed had "My heart is where my wife is," a quote by Helmut Newton, written over it. The famed German-Australian photographer died in a car crash in 2004 at the age of 83. His wife June Newton alias Alice Springs, 97, is an Australian model, actress, and photographer. The photoshoot was done in collaboration with the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin to mark the photographer's birth centenary.

Justin and Hailey's romantic shoot comes just weeks after they marked the second anniversary of their marriage and days after the celebration of the first anniversary of their wedding ceremony. The couple briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in May 2018 and got engaged on July 7, 2018.

They legally tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and repeated their vows in front of family and friends in a lavish ceremony on Sept. 30 last year.

The "Baby" hitmaker paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram last week, in honour of their special day. Alongside a stunning monochrome wedding picture, the Grammy-winner wrote: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"