Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone viral and was labelled 'cringe' by many on social media after a playful dance with Katy Perry inside a Montreal hardware store turned an ordinary shopping trip into an unexpected social media spectacle.

The pair were filmed at a Home Hardware shop on Saint-Laurent Boulevard over the weekend of 15–16 August, with Trudeau waving a toilet plunger while dancing to his son Xavier Trudeau's new song, 'Downtown'.

'Cringe' Dance Goes Viral

The reaction has largely centred on Trudeau's unexpected performance, with viewers picking apart almost every detail of the clip.

In the footage, the former prime minister appears from behind a corner wearing sunglasses, jeans and a white T-shirt. He is carrying a bundle of home goods under one arm and waving a toilet plunger in the other.

Trudeau then announces the location before dancing and singing along to 'Downtown', which was playing over the store speakers. Perry, who appears to be filming the moment, turns the camera towards herself and joins in, nodding along, headbanging and jumping before the pair dance down the aisle together.

Justin Trudeau's fall into obscurity will be studied for generations. He went from Prime Minister of Canada to doing Tik Tok dances with his Beard in a matter of 18 months. It's actually an impressive fall-off. pic.twitter.com/2j0zCscSKK — Jayroo (@jayroo69) August 18, 2026

The toilet plunger quickly became one of the most discussed details, while Trudeau's energetic moves, sunglasses and beard also attracted attention.

Several social media users described the performance as awkward or 'cringe', while others simply responded with disbelief. One commenter joked about Trudeau's beard, while another compared his performance to Tom Cruise's famous dance scene in Risky Business.

One person even said, 'Justin Trudeau's fall into obscurity will be studied for generations.'

The reaction was not entirely negative. One viewer said the pair appeared 'genuinely happy with each other', while another described the clip as a win because of how carefree they seemed.

The mixture of mockery and amusement helped the footage travel well beyond Xavier Trudeau's original audience.

Why Were Trudeau and Perry at Home Hardware?

The unusual appearance appears to have started as a routine shopping trip.

Home Hardware manager Kevin Pereira told Canadian media that Trudeau and Perry arrived with one security guard and spent roughly 45 minutes inside the shop browsing for household items.

According to Pereira, Xavier Trudeau's song happened to come on the store radio while his father and Perry were inside. That provided the soundtrack for the video, which was later shared by Xavier as part of the promotion for 'Downtown'.

Trudeau has previously appeared in promotional content connected to his son's music career, while Perry has reportedly offered advice as Xavier develops his own career as a musician.

Public Interest in Trudeau and Perry's Relationship

The Montreal outing comes after more than a year of public interest in Trudeau and Perry's relationship.

The pair were first romantically linked after being spotted together in Montreal in July 2025, including during a dinner outing. Their relationship has continued to attract attention through occasional public appearances and casual moments caught on camera.

Trudeau has also maintained ties to Montreal since leaving political office, while Perry remains one of the world's most recognisable pop stars.

Trudeau was spotted attending Perry's tour multiple times, while the singer has assisted the former prime minister at high-profile official gatherings.