Hollywood has spent years perfecting the art of making Spider-Man look spectacular. But at one Canadian cinema, all it took to create a viral Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster was a missing delivery, a sheet of paper, and an employee with a marker.

When the official promotional poster failed to arrive at a Famous Players cinema in Prince George, British Columbia, Drake Landon decided an empty display simply wouldn't do. So he drew his own.

The result was gloriously homemade, heavily inspired by the old 'Spooder-Man' meme, and far more popular online than anyone at the theatre could have expected.

The Missing Poster and an Alternative

The cinema had not received its official Spider-Man: Brand New Day posters in time for the film's release, leaving Landon to come up with an alternative.

His answer was not an elaborate promotional design. It was a hand-drawn Spider-Man illustration that deliberately embraced the rough, funny aesthetic of the 'Spooder-Man' meme, an internet joke that gained popularity during the 2010s.

Even the film title was drawn in a style resembling the official Brand New Day branding. Then came the detail that pushed the whole thing from amusing to unforgettable.

The Apology That Went Viral

A handwritten note on the poster explained the situation: 'Sorry! We never recieved the real posters! Sorry for any inconviniences!' Yes, the spelling mistakes were really there.

Instead of making the poster look less professional, the errors somehow made it better. The message gave the whole thing the unmistakable feel of a real employee improvising on the spot, rather than another polished piece of studio advertising. And the internet noticed.

The Internet Picks a Winner

Photos of the poster began spreading online, with one Reddit post attracting more than 51,000 upvotes.

But people weren't simply sharing it because they thought it was funny. The homemade artwork sparked a bigger reaction, with some fans praising its charm and suggesting that its rough, human quality was more appealing than the kind of slick promotional material audiences normally see from Hollywood.

That is what makes the Spider-Man: Brand New Day viral poster more than a funny cinema story. It accidentally became a lesson in how difficult genuine internet attention can be to manufacture.

Drake Landon Had No Idea

For Landon, the attention was almost surreal. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he described the reaction as 'very unexpected' and said he was 'kinda still not realising how big it is'.

He also summed up the strangest part of the whole episode perfectly: 'It's crazy that my art has gone that far for something so simple.'

The inspiration, he confirmed, came from the 'Spooder-man' meme that was popular around the 2010s. In other words, he wasn't trying to create a viral marketing campaign. He was simply filling a gap left by a missing poster.

Cineplex Embraces the Joke

Cineplex, which owns Famous Players, also appeared happy to embrace the unexpected attention. Michelle Saba, the company's vice-president of communications, told The Hollywood Reporter that 'our team did have a little fun as they awaited the arrival of their Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster'.

That reaction matters. The cinema could have treated the homemade artwork as an embarrassing temporary fix. Instead, it became part of the fun.

From Cinema Display to Internet Fame

The poster's journey did not stop on Reddit. Moviegoer Adam Woodrow and his son, Rogan, encountered the artwork at the cinema and stopped to admire it. They then met Landon, with Woodrow sharing a photograph of the employee standing beside his creation on Facebook.

A forgettable gap in a cinema's promotional display had suddenly become a personal moment for visitors, then a social-media post, and eventually a viral story. That's a remarkable journey for a poster that was never supposed to exist.

The Marketing Lesson Hollywood Didn't Plan

There is an irresistible irony here. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of Hollywood's biggest releases, starring Tom Holland in one of the world's most recognisable superhero franchises. Yet one of its most unexpectedly shareable promotional images came from a cinema employee who was simply trying to make do without the official artwork.

The polished campaign was supposed to sell the film. Landon's imperfect drawing made people stop, laugh, share, and talk. Maybe that's why this particular Spider-Man poster has struck such a chord. It doesn't feel like advertising. It feels like a person having fun. And in an internet packed with carefully engineered content, that may be exactly what made it impossible to ignore.