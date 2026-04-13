Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 12 April 2026 alongside singer Katy Perry. The pair were photographed during a headline performance by Justin Bieber, with footage shared on Perry's official Instagram account.

Official records confirm he is no longer in office. He served as Canada's 23rd Prime Minister from 2015 until his resignation in March 2025, when he was succeeded by Mark Carney. At the festival, he was seen dressed casually in a white T-shirt and a Montreal Alouettes cap.

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Images from the event circulated after Perry posted clips of the pair watching Bieber's set, including a video of them swaying to the song 'Speed Demon'. The appearance is the latest in a series of public outings following their relationship becoming public in 2025.

Relationship Made Public

The relationship was first reported in mid-2025 following Perry's separation from actor Orlando Bloom. The pair have since been seen together at several international events, including the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Perry and Trudeau attended Coachella together on Saturday night, where Perry shared footage captioned 'heat checkin' these chickens'. Additional images showed the pair watching the performance together and spending time at the festival site.

Perry's post also included candid moments from the event, including clips of the couple eating and relaxing between performances. One image showed her wearing a T-shirt printed with the message: 'Please do not give me a rip off your vape no matter what I say'.

His brother, Alexandre Trudeau, told The Canadian Press that he is 'super happy' and 'falling in love', offering one of the few public comments on the relationship.

Festival Appearance and Public Reaction

The Coachella appearance placed the pair among a number of high-profile attendees at the California festival, which regularly draws international figures from entertainment and public life. Bieber's performance formed part of a headline set that attracted a large crowd, with footage showing the pair within a packed viewing area.

the way justin trudeau looks at katy perry.. he’s mesmerised #coachella pic.twitter.com/9tlfcL8NnM — kanishk (@kaxishk) April 12, 2026

Just a totally lowkey #Coachella moment featuring Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/uO1BSZB3bM — Kellison Porter (@kellisonporter) April 12, 2026

OMG CHARLI XCX, JUSTIN TRUEADU AND KATY PERRY WERE SPOTTED TOGETHER AT COACHELLA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yeZ3nJ4CvZ — kp🍏 (@katherynnperryy) April 12, 2026

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest music events in the United States, spanning multiple days and featuring a wide range of international artists. Its audience typically includes a mix of performers, industry figures and public personalities.

Social media posts featuring the pair attracted significant engagement, with clips and images widely reposted across platforms following Perry's upload. The Montreal Alouettes, whose cap Trudeau was seen wearing, also responded publicly to the post.

The appearance adds to a series of recent public sightings that have kept interest in the former prime minister's post-office life in focus since 2025.

The Resignation and the Carney Era

He resigned following political pressure in early 2025, including the departure of senior cabinet figures and declining support within his party. After announcing his intention to step down in January, he formally left office in March when Mark Carney was selected as Liberal leader.

He also stepped down as Member of Parliament for Papineau, ending nearly a decade in office. Since then, the government under Carney has focused on economic policy, trade relations and national security.

Public appearances have been limited, with recent outings largely taking place in personal or non-political settings.