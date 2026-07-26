Katy Perry has criticised the White House after it used her hit song Firework in a TikTok video featuring footage of US military strikes on Iran, saying she was never asked for permission and condemning what she described as the use of a song written to inspire hope alongside footage of military action.

The singer said she was 'deeply appalled and angry' after the official White House TikTok account posted the video, which paired footage of the strikes with Firework and the caption, 'Iran has been warned.' Perry said she neither approved nor supported the video's use of the song, arguing that it contradicted the message she intended when writing it.

The dispute marks the latest clash between artists and the Trump administration over the political use of music and other creative works, echoing previous objections by musicians whose work has been used in political campaigns or government messaging without their endorsement.

Perry Says Song's Message Was Distorted

Perry responded publicly on X after the White House video circulated online.

'I am deeply appalled and angry to see "Firework" used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,' she wrote. 'I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.'

I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.



I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2026

She said she wrote Firework 'to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments.'

'To see a message of self-worth and upliftment used to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for,' Perry added.

Perry's statement focused on what she described as the contrast between the song's intended message and the way it was presented in the White House video.

White House Video Draws Attention

The White House's TikTok post synchronised the lyric 'boom, boom, boom' with footage of military strikes while displaying the message, 'Iran has been warned.'

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting debate over both the choice of music and the administration's presentation of the military operation.

At the time of writing, the White House had not publicly responded to Perry's criticism or explained why Firework was selected for the video.

It is also unclear under what licensing arrangement, if any, the song was used.

Latest Clash Over Political Use Of Music

Perry is far from the first artist to object to the Trump administration's use of creative works.

In recent months, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have criticised the administration over the use of their material in official social media posts. Children's publisher Kids Can Press also objected after characters from its Franklin the Turtle books appeared in White House content without endorsement.

The dispute follows years of similar complaints involving Trump's political campaigns. Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Adele, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, the Rolling Stones and the estate of Tom Petty have all publicly objected to the use of their music at campaign rallies or political events, with several artists demanding that their songs no longer be played.

Although the legal position can vary depending on licensing agreements and the circumstances of each performance or broadcast, legal experts have noted that artists may still object if the use creates the impression of endorsement or conflicts with the intended message of their work.

Perry's Response Reflects Long-Held Views

Perry has long been active in Democratic politics, publicly supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

However, her response to the White House video focused primarily on the purpose of Firework rather than her broader political views. Throughout her statement, she described the song as one intended to promote hope, self-belief and personal resilience, values she said were incompatible with imagery of military strikes.

Debate Extends Beyond One Song

The incident has renewed discussion about how popular music is used in political communication and whether artists should have greater control over those associations.

For Perry, the issue was not simply that Firework appeared in an official government video. She said her objection was that a song she wrote to encourage hope and self-worth was used to accompany images of military action, which she believes is inconsistent with its original purpose.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether the White House will respond to Perry's criticism. The administration has not publicly addressed her statement or indicated whether the video will remain online.