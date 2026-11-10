Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife on Sunday, 8 November 2026, as the company announced an independent investigation. The inquiry follows reports that Chinese intelligence may have targeted him through businesswoman Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

The news came after US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of gathering information for Beijing. The two are not related, and no public evidence establishes that Jensen Huang knowingly participated in espionage or disclosed confidential information.

In a message published by Nvidia, Huang apologised to his family and acknowledged the consequences of his actions.

'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,' he wrote.

Huang did not identify the person involved in his affair.

Nvidia Opens Probe as Jensen Huang Admits Infidelity

Nvidia's board confirmed that independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would investigate reports of a foreign intelligence operation targeting its chief executive.

The company stressed that it had no reason to believe national security or corporate secrets had been compromised.

'The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team,' Nvidia said in its official statement.

Huang pledged to cooperate with the investigation and remains chief executive of the California-based semiconductor company.

The allegations carry particular significance because Nvidia designs advanced processors used in artificial intelligence systems.

Washington restricts exports of certain high-performance chips to China, citing concerns about their potential military and technological applications.

Alice Huang's business connections have consequently attracted scrutiny.

According to CNN, US Customs and Border Protection records identify her as Huang Le, a 43-year-old Chinese citizen.

Chinese professional records cited by CNN suggest she previously worked in state television before entering finance, including positions associated with HSBC and Citic Securities.

Corporate filings indicate she served as a director of Megaspeed International between March and November 2023.

The Singapore-based cloud computing company subsequently became a major Nvidia customer, purchasing billions of dollars' worth of processors, according to estimates cited in media reports.

US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed over suspicions that it helped Chinese customers obtain export-restricted Nvidia chips. The company has denied wrongdoing, and no public violation has been established.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has separately clarified that neither the government nor its officials had said Alice Huang was being investigated for alleged intelligence links. It confirmed that investigations into Megaspeed were continuing.

Reported Alice Huang Connection Draws Washington Scrutiny

Photographs cited by CNN place Jensen and Alice Huang together at a California golf resort in September 2024.

They also attended a group dinner in Taipei in May 2025, reportedly leaving in the same vehicle.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of collecting information for Beijing. Those allegations have not been publicly substantiated.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Jensen Huang had told him he knew nothing about the woman's alleged intelligence activities. Trump indicated that he believed the Nvidia executive.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the allegations, describing them as groundless and an attempt to smear China.

Alice Huang's current whereabouts remain unclear, and she has not publicly responded.

On Monday, Nvidia and Jensen Huang were named in a proposed shareholder class action alleging that investors were misled about the reported relationship and associated national security risks.

The lawsuit's allegations have not been adjudicated.