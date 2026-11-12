Nvidia's security team isolated a bystander who filmed chief executive Jensen Huang being affectionate with a direct report at a San Jose hotel, then asked the person to sign a non-disclosure agreement, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The claim lands as Nvidia's board prepares to decide Huang's future, with shares falling about 8% in after-hours trading after the Wall Street Journal reported directors might remove him. Because Nvidia sits inside US index funds and retirement accounts, the turmoil reaches beyond Wall Street into 401(k) balances.

A Witness, a Phone, and an Offer To Stay Quiet

Two former employees told the Times that Huang, 63, and Kimberly Powell, 48, were seen being affectionate at a hotel during the company's annual developer conference in March. A bystander recorded the moment on a phone. Three people briefed on what followed said Huang's security detail spotted the recording, sequestered the person, and asked them to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The Times said it had not seen the video. Nvidia declined to comment, and Powell did not respond to requests for comment. Reached by phone, Huang said, 'I don't think you should be talking to me directly.' He then hung up.

The Boss and His Direct Report

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and rose to vice-president of healthcare, a role that reports straight to Huang. Both are married to other people. The relationship had been discussed inside the company, according to five former employees who spoke to the Times.

At the March conference, Powell delivered a talk on using artificial intelligence for breakthroughs in healthcare and biology, with slides that featured cartoon versions of Huang, with whom she was reportedly involved.

A Second Affair and a Spy Investigation

The Powell allegations arrive days after Huang admitted infidelity in an email to staff on 8 November. Reports linked that admission to Alice Huang, no relation, a former executive at Singaporean firm Megaspeed whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of spying for China. China denies the allegation, and Trump said the FBI was examining the matter.

Nvidia's board opened an independent investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort and hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, while stressing the inquiry would examine all available information.

Congress Circles a $4 Trillion Problem

Pressure is building in Washington. Three House committee chairs asked Huang to appear for a closed-door briefing about the Alice Huang relationship and Nvidia's defences against foreign spying. Representatives Brian Mast and John Moolenaar warned that they would subpoena him if he ignored the request.

President Donald Trump offered support, calling Huang 'an honorable guy' who had 'done an amazing job for our country'. Yet the stakes are enormous. Huang co-founded the roughly $4 trillion (£3 trillion) chipmaker in 1993, owns about 3.6% of it, and has no obvious successor.

In a Blind survey, 88% of 232 Nvidia employees wanted him to stay. As of Thursday, the board had announced no decision, and he remained in charge.