Kanye West is moving forward with his presidential bid and has even declared his vice presidential candidate, but at the same time has missed several deadlines.

Kanye West, who has officially listed life coach Michelle Tidball as his running mate, recently missed the signature requirement and filing deadline for the state of Kansas. The American rapper has also withdrawn his petition to get on the ballot in New Jersey, even though he had already missed deadlines for New York, Maryland, and Nebraska, reports TMZ.

The 43-year-old had to withdraw his petition for New Jersey after an election law attorney raised objections to his filing in the state, claiming that signatures on the necessary petition were incomplete and in some cases appeared to be the same handwriting.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper has filed paperwork to run as an independent candidate in West Virginia and Vermont. The father-of-four has been working with a company called Let the Voters Decide to gather enough signatures to get on the ballots in several states, including swing-state Ohio.

He has also submitted petitions to get on the Arkansas ballot, where he listed Tidball as his running mate. He also put her name on his Missouri ballot filing last week.

Tidball is a self-described "biblical life coach" based in Cody, Wyoming, the same town where Kanye owns his 4,000 acre West Lake ranch and has been staying for several months now. The musician had first mentioned Tidball in an interview with Forbes last month.

In the interview, Kanye had said that his campaign slogan would be "YES!" his running mate would be Tidball, and his banner would be the "Birthday Party," because "when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

Tidball is a preacher and biblical life coach, who offers biblical life coaching for $65 per 50-minute sessions. She also has a website 'Yarash,' which is a Hebrew word meaning "to seize or to inherit." The 57-year-old states on her website that biblical life coaching will "help empower to make, meet, and achieve your professional and personal goals."