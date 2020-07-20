Kanye West started his United States presidential bid with a chaotic rally, where he broke down in tears after revealing that he and wife Kim Kardashian had a discussion about aborting their first child North West, who is now seven-years-old.

Kanye West kicked off his presidential campaign with a rally in South Carolina on Sunday. During his speech at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, the American rapper spoke against abortion and the morning-after pill, saying: "No more Plan B. There is Plan A."

The 43-year-old, who welcomed first child North with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in 2013, got emotional while sharing the conversation the duo had when they found out about the pregnancy. The "Jesus is King" rapper said that the reality TV star had called him when they were dating, freaking out after a doctor's appointment where she found out that she was pregnant, reports Us Weekly.

"I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS. That will be the worst thing in the world.' And she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' Then I said, 'Oh!' I'm gonna tell you what was in my mind. She was crying. She said, 'I just came from the doctor,'" the father-of-four recalled.

The musician revealed that while he was in favour of abortion, his then-girlfriend wanted to bring their child into the world. After a discussion that lasted for several months, they decided to keep the child.

"Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper's lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," West revealed.

The rapper then broke down in tears while praising his wife for standing by her decision. He said, "she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and she protected that child." West added that his own father also wanted his mother, Donda, to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him, but his mom "saved" his life.

"I almost killed my daughter," a tearful West confessed.