Days after reports that Kanye West is ending his presidential bid just within two weeks of making the announcement, the rapper officially enetered the race for the White House by registering as a 2020 presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot.

Kanye West has made his candidacy official by filing documents with the Federal Election Commission as the presidential candidate for BDY Party, which stands for the 'Birthday Party.' The 43-year-old had earlier announced that his new banner will be "The Birthday Party," - "Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

West filed the first Federal Election Commission form required to become a presidential candidate in Oklahoma on Wednesday, which was the last day independent presidential candidates could file to be on the ballot in the southern state, reports Us Weekly.

In Form 1: Statement of Organization, West declared that the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the 'Principal Campaign Committee' with him as its candidate. With this, the musician who is currently staying with wife Kim Kardashian in the Dominican Republic is officially a presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot.

The form along with a $35,000 filing fee was submitted to the Oklahoma Board of Elections by Kanye's representative. It was the first ballot successfully filed by the rapper, who had missed the deadline for Indiana, New York, and Texas by the time he made his announcement.

The "Jesus is King" rapper has not yet filed the second, and more important FEC forms required to run for the Oval Office, including the Statement of Candidacy. This form shows that a candidate has raised or spent more than $5,000 in campaign activity and would trigger immediate candidacy status under federal campaign finance law.

It comes after Steve Kramer, who was hired by West to focus on getting his name on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, suggested that West is backing out on his intention to run for the White House.

Kramer told Intelligencer, part of New York Magazine: "I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled. We had over 180 people out there (Florida) today. I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions."