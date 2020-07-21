Kanye West has left his family and friends "concerned, upset, and alarmed" after sharing personal stories at his first campaign rally as an independent candidate for the United States Presidential elections.

At his rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, Kanye West spoke against abortion while revealing that he wanted Kim Kardashian to abort their first child, North, and admitted: "I almost killed my daughter."

The rapper also said that he would be "at peace" if wife Kim divorces him for sharing the story on the public platform, as he would still be happy that she stood firm by her decision back then and brought North into his life.

Kanye shares four children with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one. The "Jesus is King" rapper shared that Kim called him crying back when they were dating in 2013, and said she has found out that she is pregnant. The musician wanted her to abort the child, but the reality TV star decided to bring North into the world.

Recalling what made him change his mind about abortion, the rapper said: I was sitting up in Paris and I had my leather pants on...and I had my laptop up and I got all of my creative ideas...And the screen went black and white, and God said, 'If you f**k with my vision I'm going to f**k with yours.' And I called my wife and she said, 'We're gonna have this baby.'" Kanye also said that he is "pro-life," but clarified that he would not seek to abolish abortion if he takes charge of the oval office.

Sources told TMZ that the 43-year-old has left the Kardashians and his friends disturbed over his comments, who were already concerned about his mental health since he is reportedly in the middle of a serious bipolar episode and wanted him to take professional help.

Apart from sharing details about his personal life, Kanye made several controversial comments in his speech, going ahead and saying that American political activist Harriet Tubman did not actually free slaves. People close to the rapper are concerned that these are the things that trigger boycotts. They also feel that Kanye is a distraction to what is a very important election.