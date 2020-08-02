On Friday Kanye West again made headlines when he spoke out about crying at the thought of aborting their first child. The rapper husband of Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and poured his heart out.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me ... I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject," the 43-year-old musician tweeted on Friday.

There is a tactic of 4 Dâ€™s Distract Discredit

Kanye West also talked about the "tactic of 4 D's: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss [and] To Destroy." "I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here," the 43-year-old musician added.

He again returned to Twitter later and shared more messages about abortion. "Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years," he wrote.

At his first presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina last month, West made controversial comments about aborting his first child when Kim Kardashian was pregnant. The father-of-four also broke down at the rally after revealing the details of his personal life.

In a twitter rant, he later on claimed that his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner were trying to "lock" him up. He went to the extent of calling Jenner Kris Jong-un. Kim meanwhile asked her followers about Kanye's bipolar disorder and pleaded them to respect their privacy.

Sources claimed recently that Kanye and Kim who married in 2014 are having a strained relationship. Kim visited Kanye at their Wyoming ranch last week. She looked emotional during their meeting. But flew back to Los Angeles to her children.

"Kim flew to Wyoming to plea with Kanye to get help and try and figure out some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family," one source told Us Weekly. "Kim has always tried to be there for, support and help Kanye in any way she can, but the way he has been acting and behaving in recent months has taken a toll on her and become a huge burden," the insider added.

Another source told that the rapper's family and friends are concerned about his US presidential run that can be mentally taxing for him.