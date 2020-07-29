Kanye West has continued registering for ballots for upcoming United States Presidential elections, amid his struggles with a major bipolar episode. In the latest, he filed petitions to appear on ballots in Missouri and New Jersey.

The filings came as Kim Kardashian visited Kanye West at the family's Wyoming ranch on Monday, for the first time since he went on a Twitter rant against her and subsequently dropped an apology. Despite concerns about his mental health, the rapper's team has continued submitting paperwork for his presidential bid.

The 43-year-old has now successfully registered as an independent candidate on at least four states' ballots: Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Illinois, reports People magazine.

However, the musician hasn't done any campaign rally since his first in South Carolina, where he created a controversy after revealing that he and wife Kim Kardashian had a discussion in 2013 about aborting their first child, North, who is seven-year-old now.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and she protected that child," he had said.

While the reality TV star and her famous momager Kris Jenner were subsequently targeted by the "Jesus is King" rapper in a series of tweets, the family has been trying to shield Kim and Kanye's four children from the ongoing controversy.

The duo who tied the knot in 2014 are parents to daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one. The children have been reportedly spending time with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, her children, and her ex-partner Scott Disick, as Kim has flown to Wyoming to see Kanye and deal with their recent issues.

A source told People magazine that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is making a point to protect their four kids from their father's public outbursts, one of which included their eldest child.

"She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They've circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this. And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them," the insider said, noting that the children "don't need to see such a public meltdown.