It recently emerged that Kanye West has started seeing Irina Shayk amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, but apparently, it is not the first time that the new lovers have dated each other.

According to a report in Page Six, the rapper used to date Shayk even before he got together with Kim Kardashian, though it didn't last long.

"Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago," a music-world source told the outlet.

Read more Kanye West and Irina Shayk vacation in France after dating for a couple months

The Russian model had appeared in West's music video for his song "Power" in 2010, back when she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo, and featured in the lyrics of his song "Christian Dior Flow" the same year. "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to [Dutch model] Doutzen [Kroes]," the Grammy-winner rapped in the track.

Shayk also walked the runway in West's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show in 2012. She dated Ronaldo for five years from 2010 to 2015, while West went public with Kim Kardashian in 2012. West and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014, a year after welcoming their first child, daughter North.

The couple have now called it quits after six years of marriage, during which they became parents to three more children- daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. A source close to the reality TV star told the outlet that she is "happy" for her soon-to-be ex-husband after finding out about his romance with Shayk.

"Everyone in the family — including Kim — wants Kanye to be happy, and they wish him well. They are happy there is no drama between him and Kim over the kids, everyone is getting along," the insider said.

Kim is also open to finding a new partner herself, "wants to date," and "doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life," a source told People magazine.

"Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with," the insider said.

Another source previously told the outlet that the 40-year-old struggled with her divorce initially, but is "doing great" now. "She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision," the insider said.