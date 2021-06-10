Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been spotted vacationing in France after keeping their relationship secret for two months.

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, West was seen taking a romantic stroll with Shayk in Provence, France on Tuesday, which was also the rapper's 44th birthday. The duo arrived at a luxury 600-acre boutique hotel named Villa La Coste on Sunday, and stayed there for three nights before departing around lunchtime on Wednesday.

A source confirmed to UsWeekly that the duo are officially "dating," and have been "quietly seeing each other for a couple months."

Read more Kim Kardashian reveals reason behind divorce from Kanye West in latest 'KUWTK' episode

"Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another. He's always thought she was beautiful and they're both looking forward to seeing where this goes," another source said.

Shayk has known the "Jesus Is King" rapper for a long time, and even appeared in the music video of his song "Power" in 2010. In 2012, the Russian model walked the runway in his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.

A source told People magazine that the musician pursued Shayk for quite a while before she finally agreed.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," the insider said.

The source added that the duo also hung out together in New York before their recent vacation. "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," they said. The insider also claimed that the couple are not yet "officially dating," but "there is an interest from both sides."

A second source said that West's soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian is not affected by his new romantic relationship. "Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there," the source said.

West shares four children with the reality TV star- daughters North, 7 and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Shayk also has a 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she split from in 2019 after being together for four years.