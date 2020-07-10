Kanye West, a former supporter of Donald Trump's presidency, reportedly believes he can make the country better as the president of the United States. However, those close to the rapper are concerned that his decision-making and statements in the last week have been largely influenced by a serious bipolar episode.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Kanye West announcing his intention to run for the oval office as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections as well as in 2024 presidential elections is not a "publicity stunt." According to the source, the rapper "genuinely believes he can make the country better." "That sentiment is not a publicity stunt. He really believes that," they said.

However, a report in TMZ claimed that the rapper's family and those close to him are worried about his mental health after a serious bipolar episode, which he suffers usually once a year. Sources told the outlet that Kanye's serious bout with bipolar disorder has considerably impacted the decisions and statements he has made in the last week. Last year, in an interview with David Letterman on Netflix's, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the rapper opened up about his struggle.

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump called Kanye's presidency bid "very interesting," but "a great trial run" at its best, reports RealClearPolitics. When reporters at the White House told the 73-year-old about the "Jesus is King" rapper's announcement, Trump said: "He may," noting that the artist has a "real voice."

"It'd have to be limited to certain states because in some states the deadline has been missed. If he did it, he would have to view this as a trial run for what's going to happen in four years," the POTUS added.

West had visited Trump at the Oval Office in 2018 and had famously worn the businessman's signature red baseball cap carrying the words "Make America Great Again." However, after announcing his own presidency bid, Kanye said he is taking off his MAGA hat.

"One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby," the 43-year-old told Forbes magazine.

However, West still holds Trump in high regards, and called him the "closest president we've had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation." The rapper also said that he would have run as a Republican if Trump hadn't been their presumptive candidate.