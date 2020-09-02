Kanye West told Nick Cannon in his podcast interview that God put him on the front row during the 2009 MTV VMAs so he could run up on stage and interrupt Taylor Swift.

The rapper reminisced on that memorable awards night on the recent episode of Cannon's Class podcast. He said that God had a hand in everything that happened that day. He pointed out that God wanted him up there on the stage to hijack Swift's acceptance speech.

"Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain't give me no other information [...] So that means he wants me to say this now," West said before he reasoned out, "If God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row."

"I would've been sitting in the back and they would've made it the first award and he wouldn't have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and 'Single Ladies' is one of the greatest videos of all time," he added.

The "Donda: With Child" hitmaker referenced back to that time when Swift won the "Best Female Video" award for her song "You Belong With Me." She was fairly a newcomer in the music industry then. West grabbed her mic in the middle of her speech and told the audience that Beyoncé should have won for her "Single Ladies" music video.

"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" he said.

There were reports that West was intoxicated that night with Hennessy Brandy which would explain the bold act. He confirmed the rumours and told Cannon that he only drank Hennessy because he "didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up."

West's line has since turned into a meme with people quoting his "I'ma let you finish" in social media posts or anywhere else. Swift has also referenced that VMAs moment in some of her songs over time.