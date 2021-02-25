Kanye West paid a visit to his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19.

Photos shared by Page Six showed the rapper without his wedding ring as he stepped out for the first time since the divorce filing. His security detail accompanied him as well as his one-year-old son Psalm, who was carried by one of the guards as they walked to a parked silver SUV.

West was still wearing his wedding band when he was in Malibu two days before Kardashian filed for divorce. She, on the other hand, ditched the ring while she was out and about in Calabasas, California days before Valentine's Day.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star ended her marriage with the 43-year-old "Jesus Is King" hitmaker following months of speculation that they were headed for splitsville. West's 2020 presidential bid was reportedly the catalyst for the divorce. Kardashian was said to be very upset and shocked that he shared private details about their family and relationship in one of his campaign rallies.

Amid the pandemic, they have also been living separate lives. He primarily stayed at his ranch in Wyoming while the SKIMs founder stayed in California with their kids and family. At the time, she was reportedly already in contact with celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, whom she has hired to carry out the divorce process.

The divorce is said to be amicable and that both parties have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their children. Aside from their youngest Psalm, they also have North, 7, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has yet to be seen in public since she filed for divorce. She made it clear to her fans though that she is heartbroken over the split. She took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video that has Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song "Driver's Licence" playing in the background.

This is Kardashian's third divorce. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 then to basketball player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. She and West started dating in 2013 and in the same year welcomed their first child, North. They got married in 2014.