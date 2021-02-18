Kanye West is struggling amid his split from his wife Kim Kardashian, despite his earlier claims that he has been trying to divorce her for a long time.

The rapper was spotted out in Malibu on Wednesday, clad in an all-white outfit and carrying his phone. In pictures obtained by Page Six, he can be seen still wearing his wedding band on his left hand, even though his wife has removed hers.

According to a report in People magazine, the 43-year-old is "not doing well" as he and Kim head towards divorce. A source told the outlet: "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

While Kim hasn't yet filed divorce papers, multiple sources have confirmed that the split is inevitable. The couple who tied the knot over six years ago has been living different lives for a long time now.

However, West is still hopeful of reconciliation with the reality TV star, with whom he shares four children- daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

"There is very little hope of reconciliation. It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles," the source said.

The insider also revealed that Kim wants the "Jesus is King" rapper to continue to be a part of his children's lives. "Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids," they said.

However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wants to make sure that he does not damage the children, after he claimed that he wanted to abort their first child, North.

"Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it," the source said.

The insider said that Kim "doesn't want to hurt the Grammy-winner, who went through a serious episode of bipolar disorder last year. "She just knows she can't be married to him anymore. He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands," the source said.

Meanwhile, West has returned to California from his Wyoming ranch where he spent most of 2020, possibly to begin work on his collaboration with Gap, which is scheduled for a first quarter 2021 release.