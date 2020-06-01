Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are threatening to sue Steve Stanulis for "false and defamatory statements" to the tune of not less than $10 million.

The couple has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Stanulis and alleged that he breached a confidentiality agreement when he revealed details about his work with the rapper in a podcast interview. According to TMZ, West threatened to sue his former bodyguard if he ever talks smack about him again.

Stanulis, who now works as an actor and director, went on the "Hollywood Raw Podcast" in May and said West gave him "ridiculous rules" to follow. He also described the celebrity as "one of my least favourite people to work with over the course of time." He reportedly breached the confidentiality contract he signed in 2016 when he talked about West on the podcast.

This is supposedly not the first time that the couple threatened the former NYPD officer. They also did in May 2016, and asked for a public apology. West and Kardashian fired him in the same year.

However, Stanulis' publicist Zack Teperman denied that his client broke any confidentiality agreement. Instead, he went on a podcast to promote his new film and it just so happened that "old stories that were already out there were brought up."

"For Kanye and Kim's counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted," Teperman told the publication, adding "My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together."

"If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago," he added.

Aside from mentioning the "ridiculous rules" West gave him, Stanulis also revealed on the podcast that the "Jesus Walks" rapper had a meltdown on their first meeting at Fashion Week. He also talked about West's preference to have his bodyguard walk 10 paces behind him on the city street, which made it hard for Stanulis to do his job as a bodyguard in case someone suddenly approaches West.