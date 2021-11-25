Kanye West talked about his mistakes as a husband and his plans to restore his relationship with Kim Kardashian during a visit to the Los Angeles Mission on Wednesday.

The rapper dropped off 1,000 meals at the homeless shelter where he also took to the stage to share a few meaningful words about faith. A video of his speech shared on Twitter revealed his speech about redemption in which he said, "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed and all these relationships we've made mistakes. I've made mistakes."

West admitted that he has "publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband." He continued, "But right now today for whatever reason- I didn't know I was gonna be standing right here- I didn't know I was gonna be in front of this mic. I'm here to change that narrative."

The "Donda" hitmaker then alluded to the Kardashians doing their reality TV shows on Hulu and E! as he said that he is not going to let them "write the narrative" of his family. He called himself "the priest" of his home as he vowed to be next to his children as much as possible.

"So when I'm out of the house I got a house right next to the house. I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation."

West said that he is trying to explain things in "the most sane" and "calm way possible" so people can understand the importance of uniting families. He then vowed to restore "Kimye" as he said, "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's gonna be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay."

He added, "When God, who has already wanted his soul, brings Kimye together, there's gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome, could work as a separation of trauma."

West's intention to get back with Kardashian comes amid her new romance with Pete Davidson. She and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian have been out on several dates and were even photographed holding hands. It is said that the mum-of-four is enjoying the moment with the actor and that she has moved on from her relationship with the rapper, whom she divorced in February.