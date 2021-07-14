It is an unspoken truth that the resume, with its long lists detailing your work experience and educational achievements, is slowly becoming extinct. To prove your worth in the internet age, you need to have a stellar social media presence. And to find out how to harness the true power of social media, we reached out to Karishhma Mago and Dr. Namrata Jadwani, two enterprising women who understand better than anybody the significance of a brand's social media presence.

Social media expert Karishhma Mago is the CEO of the digital marketing agency Facilius Inc, that has become known for its ability to find digital solutions to the various issues businesses face in today's fast-paced world. Cosmetic dentist Dr. Namrata Jadwani, on the other hand, has reinvented the concept of dentistry with her practice The Smylist, and she is known as 'The Smile Curator' on her social media channels. Her robust digital presence has helped Dr. Jadwani establish herself as a cutting-edge leader in the world of modern dentistry.

Both these industry leaders in their respective fields agree that social media is essential for creating and curating your personal brand, and attracting and engaging your intended audience. Karishhma Mago says, "When building up your social media presence, you need to keep your personal brand in mind. Ask yourself what you are trying to portray and who you are trying to reach." Dr. Namrata Jadwani adds that once you know who you are trying to reach, you need to open up to your audience. "Remember, a strong social media presence is one that shows the personal side of your business as well. Capturing your team in the office and outside of it will strengthen your social media presence by showing that your business is genuine and authentic."

Karishhma Mago shares that Instagram is currently the most powerful ally for any brand, and she recommends leaning into the simplicity of the platform to maintain a powerful online presence. "Avoid lengthy descriptions and don't overload on hashtags. Clear, crisp images that convey both the tone and purpose of your brand are what will help you stand out," she advises. Dr. Namrata Jadwani adds to this, saying, "Your content should tell a story; avoid the temptation of filling up your grid with lots of unrelated images. On Instagram, less is always more."

Karishhma Mago and Dr. Namrata Jadwani both agree that social media is one of the most powerful tools that brands have available to them today, and they believe that to have a strong and stellar online presence, you need to keep in mind what your brand wants to say and who the listeners would be.