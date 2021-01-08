Karlie Kloss, a vocal Democratic supporter, is related to the outgoing United States first family which is currently embroiled in controversy due to violent riots in the Capitol. The supermodel, sister-in-law to first daughter Ivanka Trump, recently revealed that she did try to talk to them after President Donald Trump refused to accept defeat from Joe Biden in the recent US Presidential elections.

Karlie Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, younger brother of Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner. While Karlie and Joshua have publicly admitted they voted for Democratic candidates on previous occasions, Jared and Ivanka are both senior White House advisers in the Trump administration.

The supermodel, who has previously also discussed dealing with different political ideologies in her family, took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to reveal she had a discussion with her in-laws about the recent elections.

Criticising the violent riots done by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. when the lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's win, Kloss tweeted: "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." Her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump had previously called the mob that stormed the Capitol "American Patriots" in a since-deleted tweet.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. January 7, 2021

When a Twitter user replied to Kloss's tweet by calling on her to tell this to her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, she wrote: "I've tried."

The 28-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Joshua Kushner, previously said that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard."

"I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life," she explained.

Joshua Kushner also commented on the political differences in his family, telling Forbes in 2017: It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values."

Karlie voted for Democrats in the recent election as well, as she hinted by posting a picture of herself holding her ballot secured in its mail-in envelope while wearing a face mask with the Biden and Kamala Harris campaign logo printed across it.