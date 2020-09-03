Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is also sister-in-law to United States first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump, will be participating in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign event.

Karlie Kloss is married to businessman Joshua Kushner, younger brother of White House adviser and US president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Despite being married into Kushner's family, the "Project Runway" host is going to vote and campaign for Joe Biden instead of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, reports People magazine.

It has been announced that Kloss will be making an appearance at a Joe Biden event on Thursday. The seminar will focus on young people and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), and will "highlight the important work that is happening with women in STEAM."

A source close to Kloss told the outlet: "For those who know Karlie, this event makes a lot of sense. She cares deeply about the future of women in STEAM and has always supported the candidates who stand for the issues she's passionate about."

Biden has launched several initiatives related to STEAM as a part of his presidential campaign. Apart from Kloss, "Girls Who Code" founder Reshma Saujani, Dr. Morine Cebert Gaitors, Nancy Lu, and Adrianna Williams among others will also be in attendance at his latest campaign event.

Kloss herself is a long-time advocate of women in STEAM, and launched "Kode With Klossy" in 2015 to empower and inspire young women to become involved in tech. The organisation hosts learning experiences to help girls pursue their passion in these fields, and one of the most well-known programs is a free two-week bootcamp for teenage girls.

The 28-year-old, who is a major advocate for girls' science and tech education, is also a proud liberal and voted for the Democratic party in 2016 as well when Hillary Clinton was the presidential nominee. She has expressed her support towards Biden too on more than one occasion.

In fact, in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in January this year, Kloss bluntly stated: "I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."

Kloss had earlier also spoken about keeping family and politics separate. In a conversation with British Vogue last year, the model had called the scrutiny of the political differences in her family "hard," adding: "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life." Her husband Joshua Kushner is also believed to be a Democratic supporter.