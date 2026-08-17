Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will resign from her role at the end of the month, with a public relations expert noting that the president is a 'very demanding boss' and the press secretary 'did not have it in her' to carry on.

The news came after Leavitt returned to the West Wing last month following a roughly seven-week maternity leave after the birth of her second child in May. Having taken on the position when she was 27 years old, she made history as the youngest White House Press Secretary in American history. Trump confirmed her departure on Truth Social, stating that his loyal aide was stepping down to spend more time with her young family and children.

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Inside Why Karoline Leavitt Chose To Resign

Writing on Truth Social, Trump praised Leavitt as a 'real leader' and 'one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office.' The president added that his trusted aide would be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, calling it a decision he totally understands and respects.

Announcing her departure, the 28-year-old press secretary explained that welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world had been the most rewarding yet challenging season of her life.

Leavitt admitted that since returning to the White House after the birth of her daughter, she felt in her heart that she could not be the best mother to her two young children while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the role, making the bittersweet decision to embark on a new chapter.

Managing Donald Trump As A Demanding Boss

David E. Johnson, the CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, who has worked on Republican campaigns since 1986, suggested that Leavitt was struggling under the pressure of the job and her employer.

Johnson noted that everybody knows Donald Trump is a very demanding boss, explaining that the president was on the phone with her nonstop, talking to her even during her break. During her roughly seven-week maternity leave, the president reportedly called her multiple times to ask when she would be returning.

Johnson told The Mirror US that Trump appeared genuinely surprised by the announcement and did not want to see her go. According to the PR expert, the way the president communicated her departure suggests he did not expect or want her to leave. Johnson pointed out that Leavitt was unable to juggle full-time motherhood with an increasingly demanding role as political pressures mount ahead of the midterms.

Why Karoline Leavitt Was Truly Irreplaceable

Johnson explained that Leavitt was in many ways irreplaceable because she understood Donald Trump as an insider who stood alongside him during every key decision. The PR expert highlighted her rare capability in reading an unpredictable president, pointing out that while Trump might post a message early in the morning and change policy completely by the afternoon, Leavitt remained unflappable in conveying those shifts in a way that seemed coherent and rational to people.

Looking ahead, Johnson warned that the administration will face a new approach from the news media and Democrats after the midterms that will be far more aggressive and combative.

Although Leavitt had shown she was very strong and could dish it out and take it, Johnson stated that the Trump administration is going to need someone who is really a bulldog and a fighter to handle the upcoming battles at the lectern.

Finding A Loyal Successor For Donald Trump

The White House is now tasked with finding a replacement capable of demonstrating the same loyalty and skill that Leavitt brought to the podium. Johnson does not believe Trump will look to a real outsider for the role, predicting instead that the president will select someone he is comfortable with, who is known to be unflappable, and who possesses excellent communication skills.

Above all other considerations, Johnson emphasised that loyalty remains the primary quality Trump demands from his staff. Finding an insider capable of interpreting the president while withstanding fierce political pressure represents a major test for the administration as Leavitt prepares to conclude her tenure at the end of the month.