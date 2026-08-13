Conservative political commentator and veteran strategist Scott Jennings has emerged as Donald Trump's preferred choice to take over the high-profile communications role, according to political insiders in Washington.

The sudden shakeup follows the unexpected announcement by 28-year-old Karoline Leavitt that she will step down from her position as White House press secretary to focus on her family after welcoming her second child in May.

While Washington power circles process the departure of one of the administration's most formidable public defenders, attention has pivoted directly to 48-year-old Jennings.

Known for his sharp television defence of conservative policies and his deep institutional ties to Republican leadership, including former advisory roles under President George W. Bush and Senator Mitch McConnell, Jennings represents a seasoned operational shift for the podium.

Although the media personality remained coy during recent television appearances, declining to confirm his candidacy directly while praising Leavitt's historic tenure, federal insiders note that vetting is moving swiftly behind closed doors.

Balancing Optical Challenges and Strategic Communications

Despite being pressed directly about his ambitions during a Wednesday television broadcast, Jennings remained coy about his potential appointment. The regular television guest opted to praise the outgoing spokeswoman instead.

'Karoline Leavitt has been maybe the greatest White House press secretary in the last 30 years, at least,' Jennings said during his appearance on CNN. He added that he does not know a single Republican in the country who is not in awe of her recent achievements.

Jennings sidestepped the direct question about his candidacy, choosing instead to express support for the president's proposed £325 million ($400 million) executive mansion makeover.

Jennings brings substantial public relations experience to the table. The strategist previously served in the George W. Bush administration as a special assistant to the president and deputy director of political affairs.

Furthermore, he worked extensively as an adviser to Senator Mitch McConnell, 84, managing several re-election campaigns for the prominent Kentucky Republican.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

Read more Karoline Leavitt Leaves Trump Without a Named Press Secretary After Maternity Return Karoline Leavitt Leaves Trump Without a Named Press Secretary After Maternity Return

The Competitive Field To Succeed Karoline Leavitt

While replacing a young mother with a middle-aged operative might present an optical challenge for the administration, Trump possesses a wealth of female candidates.

The New York Post reports that Alina Habba, a former defence attorney for the president whose appointment as acting United States attorney for New Jersey was legally disqualified, remains a strong contender.

Habba essentially managed press relations during Trump's 2024 civil fraud trial in New York, frequently making public media appearances outside the courtroom.

Prediction betting market Kalshi offers a completely different perspective on the developing race. Punters currently favour Roma Daravi, the vice president of public relations at the newly conservative Kennedy Centre, giving her a 24 percent chance of securing the job.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president's second-eldest son, is closely trailing at 23 percent. Natalie Harp, a close presidential aide who famously escaped Air Force One with Trump in a catering truck to board a decoy plane amid Iranian assassination threats, holds equal odds.

Habba and deputy press secretary Anna Kelly both sit at 22 percent. Kelly, a former beauty pageant winner, previously served as national press secretary for the Republican National Committee.

Former Arizona gubernatorial and Senate candidate Kari Lake and Katie Miller, the wife of top aide Stephen Miller and a former official at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, are viewed by insiders as longshot possibilities.

Could a seasoned operative secure the podium instead? White House communications director Steven Cheung and former deputy chief of staff for communications Taylor Budowich are reportedly under consideration.

Matthew Boyle, the Washington bureau chief for the right-wing news platform Breitbart, rounds out the list of hopefuls aiming to control the administration's daily narrative.

As the end-of-month deadline approaches, the White House faces a critical decision: whether to reward institutional experience with a seasoned conservative strategist or elevate a fresh digital voice capable of driving viral engagement across modern news feeds.