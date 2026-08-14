Megyn Kelly has drawn attention after saying, during an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, that she believed pop star Ariana Grande was 'disturbingly thin' and belonged in a facility. Kelly also said she believed the thirty-three-year-old singer was heading in the same direction as Britney Spears, accusing Grande's management of prioritising money over checking her into a facility.

The comments came amid speculation over the singer's health following the release of her Petal music video on 31 July. In the visual release, Grande appeared extremely thin to some viewers, which prompted distraction and concern among her fans. For context, the singer's appearance had previously been thrown into the spotlight during the filming and press tour for the movie-musical Wicked, remaining a largely controversial topic over the past year.

Read more 'Ariana Grande Is Going to Die if No One Intervenes': Here's Why Critics Blame Choice Feminists 'Ariana Grande Is Going to Die if No One Intervenes': Here's Why Critics Blame Choice Feminists

Megyn Kelly Claims Ariana Grande Needs Facility

During Thursday's broadcast with guest journalist Maureen Callahan, Kelly questioned the actions of the singer's inner circle. 'She is disturbingly thin, and the outrage is that her team doesn't seem to care,' Kelly said. The presenter directly asked where the pop star's parents were, suggesting they should be intervening to tell their daughter to step away from her career.

'Where are her parents?' Kelly asked during the podcast. 'Where are they to say, "Honey, we love you. You have enough money. Your team around has made enough money. You need to take a step away."'

The podcaster claimed that representatives managing the singer seem much more focused on making money off of her than actually checking her into a facility. 'Which is very clearly, in my opinion, where she belongs,' Kelly stated. She pointed to the Petal video, which aired on her show last week, claiming her audience could not believe their eyes. 'Look at the chest cavity. It's all bone. That right there is someone who needs help,' she added.

Late Night Comics And Media Face Backlash

Addressing the wider media landscape, Kelly criticised how the singer has been treated by late-night hosts. She specifically singled out television personality Bill Maher, arguing that he uses the situation for inappropriate material.

'Now she's becoming fodder for these late-night so-called comics, like Bill Maher, who is right on brand, he doesn't give a shit about any woman, much less Ariana Grande, and here he is, the other night. It's really not funny,' Kelly remarked.

Callahan answered that she believes much of the blame falls on the mainstream entertainment media, which she claimed kind of whistles right past this stuff. The discussion also rejected framing the issue as merely a debate about whether women's bodies should be discussed. The journalist argued against turning the conversation into a meta, impersonal debate about body shaming.

Kelly maintained that the singer possesses more money than she could ever spend in twenty lifetimes, yet she appears lacking in direct intervention. 'Where are the people that love her? You know, there's no spouse. I don't know about the parents. Where's the manager? Where's the talent agent who should be able to say, "Ariana, you're going to in patient,"' Kelly said.

Comparisons Drawn To Britney Spears And Carpenter

Kelly compared what she described as Grande's current trajectory with the public struggles of Britney Spears, who many have expressed concern over for years. 'There was another Britney video online of her inappropriately twerking. She always looks like she just got out of bed with somebody with the mascara running down her face,' Kelly said.

She claimed the sad dance routines did not work for Spears, who was trying to sex pot her way back into feeds, before concluding, 'That's where Ariana's heading.'

Callahan also stated that she believed the singer would wind up like Britney if she continued this way, expressing grave concerns about her longevity. 'I just don't think she will live that much longer,' she noted. Furthermore, Callahan said she believed Grande was on a trajectory clearly similar to Karen Carpenter.

The iconic singer from the brother-sister musical duo The Carpenters was well-known for passing away at thirty-two years old from a heartbreaking battle with anorexia. The three-time Grammy Award-winning musician was checked into a hospital in 1982, weighing just seventy-seven pounds, before she passed away just months later in 1983 after suffering cardiac arrest. Callahan expressed concern about the potential effects of an eating disorder, stating that it does so much damage to internal organs that the heart can no longer take it.

Ariana Grande Addressed Health Concerns On TikTok

Callahan noted that she knows Grande and that both her mother and her brother Frankie Grande are in the picture. However, Callahan warned that these individuals would have blood on their hands if something happened to her. Reflecting on her own past experiences, Callahan stated her opinion that Grande is a very sick young woman who needs immediate help. 'Which again, as someone who suffered from this, it's beyond clear. Like there's no debate,' she said.

This is not the first time the singer's appearance has prompted commentary from the host. In December, Kelly called out what she described as Grande's anorexic appearance alongside her increasingly thin co-star Cynthia Erivo during the Wicked press tour.

While previously addressing similar concerns, Grande credited her change in appearance to a shift in focus on a healthier way of living. Addressing viewers in a video posted on TikTok, the singer stated that 'the body you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body'.

The comments about Grande's health are opinions expressed by Kelly and Callahan, not confirmed medical assessments. IBTimes UK could not independently verify the claims from the supplied material.