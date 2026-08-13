Karoline Leavitt's decision to leave her position as White House press secretary has renewed attention on one of the most demanding communications jobs in American government. Leavitt, who became the youngest person to hold the position, is due to leave at the end of August. She said she was stepping down to spend more time with her family, while President Donald Trump praised her performance and said she would remain an outside adviser.

Her departure also provides an opportunity to examine why the position has historically been difficult for those who occupy it. The press secretary must serve as the administration's public voice while facing a White House press corps whose job is to question and scrutinise its decisions.

The Two Masters of the Press Secretary

One of the central difficulties of the job is balancing two competing responsibilities. The press secretary works for the president and is expected to communicate the administration's policies and priorities. At the same time, they must deal directly with journalists whose questions can challenge those positions.

The National Archives has described this tension as a longstanding problem for presidential spokespeople. They must consider the needs of the press while ultimately working for the president. That can make the briefing room particularly demanding, as the press secretary needs to explain policies clearly, respond to difficult questions and maintain the administration's position without losing control of the briefing.

Why One Wrong Answer Can Define a Presidency

The role also leaves little room for mistakes because major briefings take place in front of journalists and, increasingly, large television and online audiences. Former press secretary Mike McCurry experienced how quickly a briefing could become part of the wider news cycle. During Bill Clinton's presidency, he helped establish the practice of televising White House press briefings in their entirety, and the decision drew intense attention during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

The challenge is not simply knowing the administration's position. Press secretaries must be able to deliver answers quickly while dealing with follow-up questions, changing circumstances and intense scrutiny.

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What Six Years at the Podium Does to a Spokesperson

The demanding nature of the position is not unique to the current administration. Marlin Fitzwater, who served as press secretary to Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, spent six years in the role but later described it as extremely high-pressure. His experience reflected the cumulative effect of handling daily political battles and repeated interactions with the media.

The relatively short tenures of many officeholders also demonstrate the difficulty of sustaining the role. Pew Research noted that only five press secretaries had served for an entire presidential term by 2014, underscoring the historically high turnover associated with the position.

Whoever Takes the Podium Next Inherits the Same Pressure

The modern press secretary faces additional pressure because a White House announcement can quickly become a global news story. The position requires constant preparation, a detailed understanding of administration policy and the ability to respond when events change rapidly. The person at the podium must also maintain a working relationship with journalists who are expected to challenge the administration's claims.

Brookings has identified effective briefing skills as essential, including explaining policy accurately and concisely while deflecting difficult questions without unnecessarily escalating tensions. Leavitt's departure does not prove the pressures caused her exit. Her stated reason was a desire to spend more time with her family.

However, her exit once again highlights the unusual demands placed on whoever occupies the White House briefing room. The next press secretary will inherit a role where every answer can become part of the news, while every major administration decision can create a new test at the podium.