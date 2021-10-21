Kate Beckinsale admitted in an interview with James Corden on Monday that she was hospitalised after she tried to put on a pair of leggings.

The "Underworld" star was in Las Vegas filming her new movie "Prisoner's Daughter" when the incident happened. She had a terrible injury that left her unable to move, literally. She could not walk, sit down, or move at all.

"Having done eight or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room," Beckinsale told Corden and fellow guest Dave Grohl during an appearance on "The Late Late Show."

Corden thought that the 48-year old may have hurt herself while doing an action stunt like "falling off a building or something." She said her new movie is an "intense, emotional drama" and it does not involve "running up walls or anything." Beckinsale then recounted the incident that led to her being rushed to the hospital.

"I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad," she revealed adding that she struggled to leave her hotel room to call for help because she could not move from the pain.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything," she explained adding that she even struggled to leave her hotel room.

"Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney," she laughed and then told the viewers that she is "alright now."

The actress had her fans worried in September when news broke that she had to be taken to emergency after she sustained an injury on the set of "Prisoner's Daughter." There were no details revealed at the time about the incident.

But Beckinsale took to Instagram to assure fans that she was "feeling a lot better." She shared a selfie taken from the hospital and thanked her fans for their prayers and well wishes. Ahead of her injury, she shared a photo of herself wearing a lace gown and black tights.