Kate Beckinsale effectively silenced an online troll who called out her 19-year age gap with her new boyfriend, musician Goody Grace, in an online post.

The 46-year-old actress shared a hilarious post on Instagram about her cat being "broken" after she tried to coax the animal to sit in the middle of a taped square on the floor. She eventually demonstrated her instruction to her unimpressed cat and sat on the spot herself.

"Very much did not go as planned. Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN," Beckinsale captioned the video and a couple of photos that show her sitting on the square spot instead.

Fans responded in jest with some claiming that perhaps the cat does not want to be on Instagram, while another said that the cat prefers a circle over the square. However, one comment stood out for the actress, because it mocked her relationship with the 22-year-old "Scumbag" singer.

"Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere," the online troll commented.

"Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate," Beckinsale replied, referencing the commentator's use of tom boy instead of "toy boy."

She also responded to another user who called her out for allegedly using facial injections to appear younger. The commentator advised her to "please stop getting Botox" since she "will so regret it later in life."

"I literally don't get Botox. Please hop off my d**k you will so regret it later in life," Beckinsale replied.

The "Underworld" star and her young boyfriend were first spotted in January, after they were photographed leaving a pre-Grammys party together. They were also spotted together while Beckinsale was taking her dog out for a walk. They were also spotted holding hands on Easter weekend while out on a walk at Brentwood.

The online troll's comment comes after Beckinsale also received advice from Wendy Williams about dating men as young as her daughter. The talk show host even said that the actress has "young boyfriend fever."