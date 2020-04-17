Wendy Williams makes it known to Kate Beckinsale that she is not down with her dating younger men as it could eventually backfire.

The outspoken TV host gave the actress some motherly advice while criticising her latest relationship with 23-year-old musician Goody Grace. She said Beckinsale has what she called "young boyfriend fever," given her penchant for dating men as young as her daughter.

"She's got young boyfriend fever — I'm not down with this," Williams said during the "Hot Topics" segment of the "Wendy Williams Show" on Thursday, which was filmed from her home.

"Eventually, it's going to come back to bite her in the behind," the 55-year old continued, and pointed out that Beckinsale's daughter Lily, with ex-husband Michael Sheen, is 21-years old. Williams hated the thought that the actress might find her boyfriend in an uncompromising situation with her daughter.

"Just saying like mother to mother, [you have a] 21-year-old daughter, you're dating a 22-year-old. You might walk in the house one day, and he's all in the bed with your daughter," she warned.

Williams even referenced Beckinsale's past relationship with "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson, 26, telling the "Underworld" star, "You do one, you do another" and reminded her that "it's been four years since you've divorced your husband."

The noontime show host then urged the actress to date someone "age-appropriate," reminding her that she is "46, you're gorgeous, it's time to get on the good foot and date age-appropriate and I'm not even saying date old. I'm just saying 35 and up."

Beckinsale and Grace have been linked since January this year. They were recently spotted taking their dogs out for a walk and pictured holding hands. Before Grace, "The Widow" star dated other younger men including 21-year-old stand-up comedian Matt Rife in 2017, before moving to Jack Whitehall, 30, in 2018 and then briefly with Davidson.

Beckinsale was previously in a relationship with Sheen and they split in 2003. She then married Len Wiseman in 2004, but they broke up 11 years after. They finalised their divorce in 2019.

As for dating younger men, Beckinsale's daughter reportedly does not have a problem with it. Unlike Williams, Lily does not get bothered by it and is used to it already.