Kate Beckinsale and her boyfriend Goody Grace have allegedly broken up. The 47-year-old actress and the 23-year-old rapper ended their relationship earlier this month.

Rumours about their split have been swirling around for a while. People confirms the report. Sources reveal that the separation was due to their different priorities.

"It's not a big deal for Kate," the source told the aforementioned publication. "It was great for Kate to have him around during the lockdown."

Meanwhile, it is said that Grace "is young and has other priorities than her." Nevertheless, "Love & Friendship" actress is understanding and "totally gets it."

The rumours about the couple's break up first emerged when the Daily Mail first reported about Kate Beckinsale unfollowing Goody Grace on Instagram. Not only did she unfollow him on the social media platform, but she removed other posts and comments about Grace.

The couple dated for nine months and is believed to have spent a lot of time together during the coronavirus lockdown. However, they made their relationship public in June when he published a birthday post for the actress on his Instagram account. He captioned it: "happy birthday @katebeckinsale I love you."

In his reply to the post, he wrote: "I love you."

While Beckinsale unfollowed her alleged ex and deleted all his pictures from her account, Grace continues to follow her and keeps the posts involving her.

More details from The Sun reveal that they were dating since January and were living together in Los Angeles for six months. Meanwhile, the "Scumbag" singer has moved back to his native place Canada since their breakup.

Prior to Grace, Beckinsale was dating American comedian Pete Davidson with whom she broke up in 2019. Previously she dated actor Michael Sheen for eight years from 1995 until 2003. They broke up when she was filming "Underworld." To date, the pair remains good friends.

Later, she started dating director Len Wiseman whom she met on the sets of "Underworld." They got married in the year 2004 filed for divorce in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences."