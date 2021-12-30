Kate Middleton is likely going to spend her 40th birthday privately on Jan. 9, 2022 with her family to avoid being compared to Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed the Duchess of Cambridge is not the type to host lavish parties. He claimed that she will instead have a "deliberately modest" celebration with Prince William and their three children.

"Kate and William are not the sort to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home. I think the same will apply to Kate's birthday as it does to Christmas - it will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family," he told OK! magazine.

Larcombe remembered that the couple would often go on trips for her birthday. He said that before they got married and had children, Prince William would usually take her to the "ski slopes but once or twice to the Caribbean."

"The first picture of the two of them kissing was taken when Kate was celebrating her birthday quietly with William at Klosters ski resort in Switzerland. But that was then and it's just not Kate's style to want to throw a lavish party for friends and family. I can't see her going on any VIP trips to posh West End restaurants either," he explained.

Larcombe said that royal fans can expect Kate Middleton to have a "deliberately modest" 40th birthday celebration "with no fuss and the emphasis firmly on her family." It would be the total opposite of what Meghan Markle did for her birthday, when she announced a global initiative to empower women in the workforce called 40x40.

The Duchess of Sussex partnered with comedian Melissa McCarthy to announce her initiative on video. Prince Harry even made a cameo which showed him juggling balls outside by the window.

"Kate is already an established member of the Royal Family and has no need to make any announcements. In any case, she's already made several statements on childhood years and mental health since we came out of lockdown," he explained.

Larcombe added that because of the pandemic, Kate Middleton may want to celebrate her 40th birthday with her parents and siblings. She will think of her birthday "as irrelevant to everyone except herself and her family."