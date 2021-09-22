During a TV interview on Tuesday, Melissa McCarthy shared what went on behind the scenes between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they filmed the royal's 40th birthday video.

The "Bridesmaids" star remembered how the Duchess of Sussex had that glow on her face when she saw her husband. She knew that the Duke of Sussex had entered the room because her whole face just lit up.

"What was so cute is when I could tell he walked in because we were talking and then she went 'oh hi! and her whole face lit up. I was like 'did Prince Harry just walk in the room?" McCarthy said during an appearance on ITV's "Lorraine" adding that she thought their interaction was "so sweet and genuine."

The 51-year-old "The Starling" actress also revealed that the ball juggling idea came from Prince Harry. In Meghan Markle's birthday video, the 37-year old appeared near the end of the clip juggling balls outside by the window. McCarthy said the Duke of Sussex ducked his head once he entered the room and asked if it would be "weird" if he juggles.

"I'm like 'it sure is' and then I was like 'what about standing outside the window?' He goes 'that's what I was thinking maybe I'm just standing out there for no reason juggling' and I was like 'are you weird and funny to boot? At that point, I was like 'okay that's great,'" she recalled.

"I love anyone that will do something weird just for weird's sake, so I was like, 'I tip my hat!'" the actress admitted, and when asked if she suspected that the video would go viral, she replied, "When people see him just creepily standing outside a window juggling, it's so weird that I was like, 'Nothing else will matter.'"

McCarthy added comedic relief to an otherwise serious birthday video released on Meghan Markle's birthday on Aug. 4. She joined the Duchess of Sussex in her 40x40 global initiative, which seeks to encourage people to commit 40 minutes of their time to motivate women who are going back to the workforce. Prince Harry had no speaking part, but he was a welcome cameo.