After spending six months in their country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, Kate Middleton and Prince William have returned to their official residence, Kensington Palace, in London. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also returned to their school Thomas's Battersea.

Now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also started their in-person royal engagements. The royal couple has settled their older children Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five to their school after home-schooling them since March. George has begun Year 3, and Charlotte has started Year 1.

In spite of her school run, Kate has her hands full with Prince Louis, and her official engagements, Hello reports. The little prince, who is two hasn't started nursery yet.

On Friday Prince William and Kate Middleton were back on royal duties, according to the Court Circular.The formerwho is President of the FA, held two meetings via telephone, one with Mr Mark Bullingham (the FA's CEO) and another one with professional footballer Daniel Alves.

Kate, on the other hand, received Jason Knauf, CEO of The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The latter joined Kensington Palace in 2015 as the couple's press secretary before becoming the executive officer of their foundation following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from it in 2019.

Meanwhile, in a big miss, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge official Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal shared a video clip from the former's visit to Belfast for Emergency Services Day. Fans were left red faced and confused with their choice of background song, which featured the hit "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles. From the singer's "Fine Line" album, it is widely believed to be referring to oral sex, The Sun reports.

Royal fans urged William and Kate to keep their Instagram account "professional" as they were offended by the "saucy" post. The video now doesn't have any sound.