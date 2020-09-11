Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school this week for a new term after months of lockdown. Just like other children, the royal kids were also being homeschooled by their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, their return to school has "relieved" the royal parents.

The Duke of Cambridge made the rare admission during his surprise visit to Belfast, this week. The royal dad dropped by the city's Police College where he met officers and staff taking part in the force's Wellbeing Volunteer Training course.

According to People magazine, he was speaking to a police officer when he joked that he and his wife are pleased to see their kids back at school, safely. He even laughed about it being a long five months. "I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months—it's been wonderful, but it's been a long five months," Prince William said.

The Cambridge family had been isolating themselves in their Norfolk home Anmer Hall since the beginning of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in March. The family-of-five had been spending their time away from their London residence Kensington Palace amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like other parents, the royal couple was also helping kids with their studies as the schools remained shut down for almost five months.

Now that the lockdown restrictions have eased out and summer vacations are over, Prince George, seven, began Year 3 and Princess Charlotte, five, entered Year 1 at Thomas's Battersea school. As for Prince Louis, two, he remains at home and is expected to start kindergarten next year in January.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are back to their royal duties. The heir to the throne took an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. He paid a visit to frontline workers and emergency staffers in Belfast. Apart from meeting police officers from Police College, he met representatives from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

His impromptu trip also included a visit to Cavehill Country Park Community Rescue Service (CRS) — a charitable search and rescue group. Here, the prince received an honorary CRS jacket and cap. This trip marks the duke's first overseas trip since the pandemic lockdown.