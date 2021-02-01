Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York is not the only British royal who has binge-watched Netflix's hit original drama "Bridgerton." Fans believe that Kate Middleton, another real-life Duchess, has kept up with the regency-era romance of the Duke and the Duchess of Hastings.

The period drama, which has become Netflix's most-watched show since it dropped on the streaming giant on Christmas Day, found its way into a conversation during a virtual engagement of the Duchess of Cambridge. The 39-year-old was having a candid discussion about parenting, homeschooling, and wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic with fellow parents, a video of which was shared on the Royal Family's YouTube channel on Thursday, January 28.

Melissa Loosemore, the headteacher of Roe Green Junior School in Brent who was also moderating the discussion, ended up referring to the Regency-era drama while making a note of Kate's answer to a question. Loosemore had asked the parents to write down who their biggest support system has been during the COVID-19 crisis, to which Kate responded with the name of her husband, Prince William.

"Lovely to hear. We don't want it (biggest support) to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?" Loosemore said.

While Kate can't really declare herself as a "Bridgerton" fan, being a senior member of the royal family and the future queen consort, she responded with a laugh to Loosemore's remark. The 39-year-old shared the clip on her and Prince William's Twitter account as well, with the witty caption, "Q3: Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic? Please don't say Bridgerton."

Q3: Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic? Please don't say Bridgerton... pic.twitter.com/dEs6IscywV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2021

Fans of the Duchess and the show have since been claiming that she has also binge-watched the show. Some quipped that the period drama was indeed their biggest support in the pandemic. "It's been Bridgerton though," one tweeted, while another wrote: "listen....do NOT underestimate the priceless value of entertainment during hard times !!"

Meanwhile, Netflix recently announced that "Bridgerton" has been officially renewed for a second season. While the first focused on Daphne, the eldest Bridgerton daughter and her romance with the Duke of Hastings, the second will be centered on eldest Bridgerton son Anthony and his love life with Kate Sheffield.