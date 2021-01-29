"Bridgerton" has found a permanent solution to its reported dispute with another hit Netflix period drama "The Crown."

According to a previous report in The Sun, "Bridgerton" and "The Crown" had been feuding as the same stately homes feature in both the historical series. However, a fresh report stated that the "Bridgerton" makers have decided to end the problem by making their own "fake London" set instead of using real locations.

Shondaland, the US production firm behind "Bridgerton," has applied to the local council in Ascot, Berks, to build a major new set on planning per-mission. Documents obtained by the outlet show that they want to construct a replica of Mayfair road, including swanky residence Bridgerton House–which was home to the lead family in the regency-drama. A replica of the Featherington house will also be created, along with a shopping arcade, a tea house, and a back alley.

On an interesting note, the set will be built on land rented at the Sunninghill Parl Estate, the marital home of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York. The pair, who separated in 1992 after around five years of marriage, spent most of their marital life at the Sunninghill Park home. The divorced couple continues to live together even today, but the Royal Lodge in Windsor has been their permanent home since then.

Sunninghill Park was built in the early 19th century and was due to be occupied by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. However, it burned down in 1947 a few months prior to their marriage, following which they rented Windlesham Moor instead.

The castle's replacement was built on the grounds during the final years of the 1980s to be the official residence of Andrew and Sarah. In 2007, three years after they left the country house, it was sold to Timur Kulibayev for $19.7 million, $4 million more than the asking price. However, the house eventually fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2016.

Fergi had previously expressed excitement at the prospect of "Bridgerton" filming at her former home, saying: "I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home."

The Duchess's information was quite correct, as the show's makers have asked the two-hectare site to stand for as long as five years, suggesting that several more seasons of the drama should be expected in the coming years. A source said about the new development: "There are only so many places you can film a show like 'The Crown,' or 'Bridgerton.' There's a finite number of stately homes, and not all of them want production crews stomping over them for months on end."

"But the producers of Bridgerton have come up with a genius and long-term solution, to build their own giant semi-permanent set. The application documents say the set needs to last for around five years, so they can film annually for each series for up to eight weeks at a time. It shows 'Bridgerton' is going nowhere fast," the insider added.