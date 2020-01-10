Kate Middleton celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday. While the world was still grasping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big announcement about stepping back from their royal duties as "senior" royals, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a beautiful post with her 10.7 million followers thanking them for their warm wishes.

The crisis in the family did not bring down their spirits. Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family took the time to wish her. The Royal family account posted a series of Kate Middleton's photos with the queen and wished her the best.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday!," the caption reads on the post.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sent out wishes of their own: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today! ❤️"

Expressing gratitude for all the warm wishes, the duchess released a never-before-seen photo of her on the Kensington Palace account. In the picture, she can be seen casually dressed in button-down shirt, a sweater, and jeans. As she smiles sweetly, she is seen sitting on a wooden fence in the photo.

"Thank you, everyone, for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge's birthday!" reads the caption.

According to Harper Bazaar, the photo that is taken by Matt Porteus is said to be from their photoshoot for Cambridge's 2018 Christmas card.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, chimed in with their own message. On Clarence House account, Kate's parents-in-law shared a series of pictures in which the duchess is sharing the frame with Prince Charles and Camila. The message from her in-laws reads: "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday "

Kate's birthday comes hard on the heels of a statement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a lengthy statement, the Sussexes announced their future plans that involve stepping down from royal duties, splitting their time between the UK and North America, and becoming financially independent. It is understood that the royal family was not notified or consulted before the release of the statement.

Nevertheless, celebrations at Kensington Palace continued without letting it overshadow by Meghan and Harry's announcement. According to Daily Mail, Kate's family, the Middletons, personally visited her at Kensington Palace. Michael Middleton, Kate's father was spotted arriving at the Cambridge's London residence. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie was also seen leaving the palace earlier in the day.