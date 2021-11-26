Royal watchers cannot help but notice the changes in how Kate Middleton dresses recently, and they especially noticed that she now dresses in a similar style to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be dressing more like her American sister-in-law, according to netizens. They shared their thoughts especially after they saw the mum-of-three donning a pink turtleneck top paired with a pink coat during her visit to a school in Harrow.

According to The Express, she wore a matching Hobbs London jumper during an appearance at Nower Hill High School in Harrow, Greater London on Wednesday. There, she joined a Year 8 science lesson that discussed neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. But it was her style that stirred the conversation.

Global fashion marketplace "Love The Sales" revealed that her appearance at the school resulted in a 317 percent increase in demand for "Hobbs Coat." It also caused a 103 percent rise in fashion searches for "Pink Turtleneck" and an increase of 52 percent on queries about "Pink Coats."

Everyone involved in a child’s early life has a pivotal role to play & @OxChildPsych’s research educating teenagers in science lessons about how early experiences shape brain development is just one example.



Huge thanks to the pupils of @NowerHillHS for sharing your experiences! pic.twitter.com/5XH0Rnun8b — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 24, 2021

Meanwhile, there were those who pointed out that her choice of wardrobe for the school visit mimicked what Meghan Markle wore prior. The Duchess of Sussex also visited a school in Harlem during her public engagement with Prince Harry in New York in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped by at Harlem's PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school, where she read her book "The Bench" to the students. For the visit, she wore an all-red Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching pants, which she paired with red stilettos.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit P.S. 123 in Harlem on September 24, 2021 in New York City. Markle wore a trouser outfit designed by Loro Piana. pic.twitter.com/UPmDvLQ9cu — Tad Toring (@TallTadT) September 25, 2021

Kate Middleton wore black trousers and a pair of black heels for her visit to the school in Harrow. Both women wore their hair in loose waves.

Royal fans over at Twitter called it "weird" that the Duchess of Cambridge is dressing like Meghan Markle. One wrote, "Kate is dressing more and more like Meghan. Very weird." Another commented, "They really didn't even try to be subtle about Kate's style revamp."

One more fan pointed out, "Even her jewellery, they modernised. I've never seen Kate layering her necklaces before Meghan." Meanwhile, Daena Borrowman, Marketing Manager at jewellerybox, said that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton know that "the formula to a sensational workday outfit is centered around a strong coat combined with unpretentious wardrobe staples."