Kate Middleton visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London on Wednesday. The visit comes during the Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Duchess of Cambridge's recent engagement at the research facility is about being committed to work towards the prevention of miscarriages and stillbirth. During the visit, Kate Middleton met with medical experts and researchers and learned about the work done by national charity Tommy's.

With a motto "Together, for every baby," Tommy's is a charity that funds research into pregnancy-related tragedies such as miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature birth. They aim to enable parents to provide pregnancy health information to parents-to-be and help them have a healthy pregnancy and baby. The charity had actively dedicated efforts to research that can help in the reduction of such pregnancy loss.

The mother-of-three visited the facility to mark the Baby Loss Awareness Week, an event that is marked every year from Oct 9 to 15. During this week, families affected by the tragedy commemorate their babies and connect with each other. The event aims to increase awareness and understanding of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss.

The highlights from the duchess' visit were posted on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account.

"Today's visit highlights how important services like @Tommys and @sandscharity are continuing their support to families across the UK and reduce rates of miscarriage through scientific research," reads the caption on the photos of the duchess' visit.

It is said to be a part of duchess' Early Years initiative which remains one of her beloved causes in all these years.

For her visit, the royal wore a navy blue Emilia Wickstead dress and paired it with £62 Alia Hoop earrings by independent brand Spells of Love. She entered the lab donning a white lab coat and wearing a blue floral mask.

Kate also met with mothers who have suffered similar tragedies. "It's so brave of you to be able to talk so openly. A lot of the research, a lot of the support for organisations, is being driven by parents who have been through this experience, and want to help others. It is so inspirational," the duchess told one of them.

Professor Phillip Bennett, the director of the research centre explained that "one in four women experience a miscarriage at least once in their reproductive lifetime." Unfortunately, many of them do not even find out about it.

However, the research centre aims to investigate "the root causes of miscarriage" and take steps to prevent them. In addition, Kate learnt about the institute's recent subject of study that involves pandemic disease COVID-19. They are currently conducting trials and studies to understand the risk of the virus to pregnant women.