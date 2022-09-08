Kate Middleton is allegedly hoping for more backlash against Meghan Markle because it is the only way she can indirectly get back at her for her consistent attacks on the British royals.

The Duchess of Cambridge abides by the royal protocol of "never complain, never explain." As such, she has kept her silence for over a year since the Oprah Winfrey interview, in which she was accused of making the Duchess of Sussex cry.

Recently, the 41-year-old former "Suits" star allegedly also made a slight dig against Kate Middleton in her interview with The Cut magazine. In it, she talked about being a "strong and good parent" for not sending her son Archie to a school in the U.K., contrary to Kate and Prince William's children.

A source claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge is doing her best to stay calm despite the pointed comments. She is believed to be "hoping a growing backlash" against Meghan Markle could help end her damaging claims against the royal family.

"Kate is very calm and not one to make a fuss, but there's only so much she can take and part of her is struggling to stay quiet – it's been nearly two years of these constant attacks," the insider told Closer magazine.

The source said that Kate Middleton "almost always finds a way to not rise to any outside stress or negativity of any kind. But this is a tough one to swallow, and she has felt like there have been digs made at her personally." The mum-of-three reportedly hopes the digs do not "get worse as Meghan steps up her profile with more interviews and broadcasts."

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly "taken comfort from reports" that her sister-in-law "is losing her popularity with her American fanbase." The insider added, "She'll see it as some kind of sweet revenge that her latest comments have seemingly backfired – the response has been quite surprising – it's almost as if Meghan's caused her own downfall."

Kate Middleton has been known to be the peacekeeper between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William. But now she wants to extend that to her sister-in-law. It is said that she "just wants peace for everyone" and wishes that Meghan Markle "could move on and stick to making positive comments for everyone's benefit."