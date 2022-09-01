Media outlets in the U.S.A. are said to be losing interest in Meghan Markle and instead want to focus attention on Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex dominated publications in the U.S.A. these past few days after she released her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify last week. She also had her interview with The Cut magazine, in which she opened up about her work, her relationship with her royal-in-laws, her family, and more.

But a U.S. TV insider claimed that she is only good for tabloid news. The source told The Telegraph, "Meghan is sort of regarded as tabloid fodder these days."

The insider clarified that this does not necessarily mean that she has lost her popularity or that it has "waned." But her "star draw" reportedly has waned. This is said to be because of the Sussex couple's failed projects.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed lucrative deals in 2020 with Netflix and Spotify to produce original content. They have only produced one show so far from Archewell Audio, and that is Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast which premiered on Tuesday, last week.

Meanwhile, for Netflix, they had announced two projects under Archewell Productions including the documentary "Heart of Invictus" and the animated series "Pearl." The streaming giant, unfortunately, axed the latter due to budget cuts.

The source explained, "She was riding on the cusp of being the Duchess, but a lot of their projects have failed and some of the lustre has gone. It would be unfair to say she's not popular but we are doing less on her. We are more likely to do something on William and Kate now."

It is said that Meghan Markle's alleged trashing of the royal family contributed to the public's loss of interest in her. In the first episode of her Spotify podcast, she slammed royal protocols that she said, prevented her and Prince Harry from taking care of their son Archie just hours after a fire incident in his nursery. They had to finish a public engagement and leave him with the nanny.

Then on her second "Archetypes" episode, Meghan Markle said she finally learned how it felt to be treated as a black woman, instead of a biracial woman when she married Prince Harry. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has always stuck to the royal protocol of "never complain, never explain."