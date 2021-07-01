Amid reports that Prince William and Prince Harry are talking to each other again, it has emerged that their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, are also on the road towards healing their relationship.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Kate has been keeping in touch with her sister-in-law since the latter welcomed her second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, on June 4. A source told the outlet: "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship."

"The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit," the insider added.

Kate and Meghan were never exactly close, but their relationship became strained since the Sussexes announced their plans to quit royal life and move to California in January 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge has also been supporting her husband Prince William as he deals with the rift with his brother.

Meanwhile, Meghan also made some comments about Kate in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The Duchess of Sussex claimed that her sister-in-law had made her cry ahead of her wedding to Harry due to a disagreement over flower girl dresses, contrary to the reports at the time that it was her who made Kate cry.

However, the former actress also called Kate a "good person" who apologised to her for the mistake with flowers and a note. A source said after Meghan's revelations in the interview that Kate "feels that there was a misunderstanding," and "it should not have been such a huge point of contention."

The insider also explained that despite their own differences, the relations between Kate and Meghan wouldn't have been so bad if not for the feud between their respective husbands.

"They (Kate and Meghan) were never that close, but the reason they're not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time," the source said.