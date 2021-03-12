Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle haven't had a direct conversation in over a year, but it is not because of their own differences.

In her recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she had an altercation with Kate over flower girls' dresses ahead of her wedding, which made her cry, contrary to earlier reports that the reverse had happened. However, she also said that Kate later apologised to her with flowers, noting that she is a "good person."

According to a new report in Us Weekly, the duo would have been in contact with each other despite the minor altercation that Meghan pointed out in the interview, but it was the differences between their respective husbands which stopped them from doing the same. "Kate feels that there was a misunderstanding, they were trying to figure out flower girl dresses, it should not have been such a huge point of contention," a source told the outlet about Kate and Meghan's argument.

However, their communication was barred because the rift between their husbands is nowhere near healing, as Harry once again admitted in the recent interview that he and William are on "different paths."

"They (Kate and Meghan) were never that close, but the reason they're not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time," a source told the outlet.

"There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," the insider explained.

The source also claimed that the two Duchesses, both 39, did "get along" at the beginning of their relationship, but couldn't see "eye-to-eye when it came to day-to-day life in the palace." However, Kate would have tried to help her sister-in-law "more than she did" if she was aware of the "depths of Meghan's despair" and "wishes she knew more."

Meanwhile, William is said to be "fuming" by his brother's remark that he and their father Charles are "trapped" because of their roles as future Kings. In his and Kate's first public engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview, the Duke of Cambridge said he is planning to speak to Harry, and also refuted his claim that the royal family is racist.