Fans believe that Kate Middleton may have secretly hinted to the public via her wardrobe about Camilla becoming Queen Consort days before Queen Elizabeth II made the announcement.

It is said to be no coincidence that the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear a grey coat dress by Catherine Walker during a joint public engagement with the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. The trio was in East London last week Thursday, at the Trinity Buoy Wharf centre run by the Prince's Foundation.

The 40-year old paired the dress with black heels and black tights. Royal fans were quick to notice that she also wore the same number in 2019 when she joined Queen Elizabeth II for an engagement at King's College in London.

The choice of outfit had them thinking the same thing, that Kate Middleton had hinted about Camilla becoming Queen Consort. One wrote, "Does this mean that Kate made the appearance and wore the grey dress again with Camilla that she last wore with the Queen to a very subtle hint at the announcement about Camilla being Queen Consort?"

Joined by @ClarenceHouse to see the launch of several new programmes that will provide valuable skills to help prepare young people as they transition to art school, architecture school, craft colleges or directly into practice. pic.twitter.com/HO4S1gxk3m — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 3, 2022

Another chimed in, "It's not the first time she's worn grey with Camilla and Charles. And the first time she wore this coat was when she accompanied the Queen on an engagement. I don't think it's a coincidence if that makes sense."

However, according to Hello Magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge often chooses neutral coloured outfits when with a much more senior royal. This way, the other person would stand out much like how the Duchess of Cornwall shined in her green peplum dress during the visit to the wharf. Likewise, it is said to be customary for members of the British royal family to wear outfits in complementary hues.

Perhaps Kate Middleton was among the first to know about Camilla becoming Queen Consort. Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly told in advance by their father before Queen Elizabeth II made the announcement on Feb. 6. The Duke of Cambridge is said to be supportive of their grandmother's decision. But the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have yet to publicly comment on the announcement.