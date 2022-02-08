Prince William and Prince Harry were among the first to know that Queen Elizabeth II would announce Camilla as future Queen Consort because Prince Charles told them about it.

It is said that the Prince of Wales "personally" called the Duke of Sussex to tell him that it is the Queen's sincere wish that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort. He reportedly spoke to his two sons in the weeks leading up to their grandmother's Platinum Jubilee anniversary.

Prince William is said to be supportive of Her Majesty's decision and backs his stepmother. "The duke is supportive," a palace source told the Daily Mail although the decision could not "have been easy for him" especially given his history with the Duchess of Cornwall.

"There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then," the insider explained adding, "But he sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with."

Now Prince William's relationship with his father is said to be "better than it ever has been." He is not particularly close to Camilla, but "they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now."

The source added that the duke "respects his grandmother and her judgment more than anything in the world. If it is right for her, then it will be right for him." But Prince William will reportedly continue to champion his mother, Princess Diana's legacy.

Friends claimed that he will never shy away from speaking about her, her achievements, and the treatment she received from the royals and the media. Another insider said, "But as everyone says, time is a great healer – in many different ways."

Camilla may have Prince William's support but it remains to be seen if she also has Prince Harry's blessing. It is not known what the Duke of Sussex is feeling or how he reacted to the news of the Duchess of Cornwall becoming Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king. He and his wife Meghan Markle have yet to publicly comment on the announcement.