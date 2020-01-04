Kate Middleton is reportedly hoping to see more of the Sussexes this year. She is also hoping that her children will get to spend more quality time with baby Archie. The Cambridges had a relaxed Christmas holiday at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, are "hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together." A source told Us Weekly that Kate Middleton's children "adore" baby Archie.

The insider said that "like most children, they're easily distracted and resilient." He added that they might not be too upset that they didn't see the seven-month-old baby at Christmas.

However, if what the source says is true, then it is likely that the 37-year-old Kate might push for a kids' reunion in the coming months. Prince Louis it seems is especially fond of the baby. In a picture taken at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match last year, the little one wears sunglasses and looks up happily at his tiny cousin.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a six-week break and spent their first Christmas as a family with their son and her mother Doria Ragland in Vancouver Island, Canada.

This is the first time Harry and Meghan spent time away from their family. Their Christmas apart come two months after Harry admitted he and his brother Prince William aren't as close as they used to be. Speaking on an ITV documentary in October, the prince said that they don't see each other as much as they used to because they are so busy.

"But I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days," Harry said.

Meanwhile, music producer David Foster had arranged for a place to stay for the royal couple, Daily Mail reports. Foster's wife Katharine McPhee and Meghan performed in musicals as teens in Los Angeles.

"I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off," Foster told the publication on Friday. However, he declined to name the owner of the mansion or whether the royal couple were paying rent for the place.