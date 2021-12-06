TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has accused Meghan Markle of making Kate Middleton cry during a confrontation on claims that she bulled aides out of the palace.

The 50-year-old "Location, Location, Location" host claimed that the Duchess of Sussex left her sister-in-law in tears during an argument in May 2018. She said the Duchess of Cambridge heard that the former "Suits" star was "being rude" to palace staff and confronted her about it.

Allsopp did not go into detail about what actually transpired between the two women. But she said it ended with the mum-of-three losing her composure and crying.

"Kate never ever loses her temper, but she found out Meghan was being rude to staff at Kensington Palace and she was angry with her," Allsopp told The Telegraph adding, "Then, Kate burst into tears because she'd lost control and she did take Meghan flowers to try and patch things up."

Contrary to what the presenter said, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in March that she cried over a disagreement with her sister-in-law about bridesmaid dresses. She said in the explosive sit-down interview that "the reverse happened" when asked to comment on reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the days leading to her wedding to Prince Harry.

"'And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised," the 40-year old said adding that the Duchess of Cambridge later brought her flowers and a note to apologise.

"And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it," she added.

As for the bullying claims, it is said that Meghan Markle overworked her staff and that she was difficult to work with. Her former communications secretary Jason Knauf filed a formal complaint in October 2018 about the bullying, but Meghan Markle has since denied the allegations. Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, also said in an interview on the BBC documentary "The Princes and the Press" that there are "massive inaccuracies" in the bullying stories.